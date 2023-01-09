Top diplomats of China, Russia discuss Ukrainian crisis — Chinese ministry

BEIJING, January 9. /TASS/. China’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Qin Gang held a telephone conversation on Monday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, discussing the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its official website.

"A previously scheduled telephone conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was held on January 9… Both sides exchanged their opinions regarding the Ukrainian crisis," the statement reads.

The ministry quoted Qin Gang as stating that regarding the Ukrainian issue Beijing intended to maintain its stance in line with the previously issued orders of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. In particular, China believes that the Ukrainian conflict should be settled by taking into account all fundamental principles as well as the UN Charter, while also considering the concerns of all parties involved.

Moreover, China advocates for the respect of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each state involved. Beijing will make every possible effort to resolve the Ukrainian issue in a peaceful manner.

Qin Gang, 56, served as the Chinese Ambassador to the United States between July 2021 and December 2022.

On December 30, 2022, a decision was made at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress to appoint Qin China’s new Foreign Minister. Qin Gang succeeds Wang Yi, who had headed the Chinese Foreign Ministry since 2013.

Developments in Ukraine

The situation along the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on February 17, 2022. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian military back then, which damaged civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties.

On February 21, 2022, President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Moscow recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24, 2022, that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had decided to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.