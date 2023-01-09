DPRK tells people to take more precautions as COVID spikes in nearby countries — Yonhap

SEOUL, January 9. /TASS/. The central television in the DPRK has urged people to take more precautions as the tally of COVID cases surged in such neighboring countries as China and South Korea, the Yonhap news service reported on Monday.

The state television aired a report on January 8 that told viewers about the high rate of new cases in China and South Korea, according to Yonhap.

"The epidemic situation in these regions is the most difficult in the world," the television report said.

It urged people to take more precautions to avert the spreading of the virus. Yonhap didn’t say what precautions were suggested.

The DPRK reported its first coronavirus case in May 2022, saying it took "extraordinary measures." The country’s leadership said in August that it had eradicated the disease. The South Korean intelligence service said in fall the DPRK started a vaccination campaign in border regions.

China encountered its biggest yet wave of infections at the end of last year and had to abandon its zero-COVID policy that applied rigid restrictions to a location if new cases were registered there. China started to open its borders on January 8, prompting some countries to require a negative coronavirus test for people arriving from China.