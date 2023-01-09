China vows not to let Asia-Pacific turn into hotspot for geopolitical conflict

BEIJING, January 9. /TASS/. China will take measures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and won’t let the Asia-Pacific Region become an arena for geopolitical conflicts, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Monday.

"The issue of Taiwan is at the core of China’s key interests. The ‘One China’ principle is the fundamental rule for countries that have diplomatic ties and are fostering relations with the People’s Republic of China <…> China won’t allow attempts to turn the APAC (Asia-Pacific) into a stage for geopolitical conflicts," the diplomat noted.

He also said that China is ready to take relevant measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

A group of German legislators arrived on a four-day visit in Taiwan on Monday. The 10-member delegation is led by Deputy Chairman of Germany’s Free Democratic Party Johannes Vogel and head of the Bundestag Defense Committee Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces and this position is supported by most countries, including Russia.