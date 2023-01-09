EU calls seizure of Brazilian parliament illegal occupation, backs Lula da Silva

BRUSSELS, January 9. /TASS/. The European Union condemns the protesters' seizure of parliament and government offices in Brazil and expresses its full support for the legitimately elected president of the country, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell wrote this on Twitter.

"Appalled by the acts of violence and illegal occupation of Brasilia's government quarter by violent extremists today. Full support to Lula da Silva and his government, to Congress and to the Federal Supreme Court. Brazilian democracy will prevail over violence and extremism," Borrel tweeted.

"My absolute condemnation of the assault on the democratic institutions of Brazil. Full support for President Da Silva, democratically elected by millions of Brazilians through fair and free elections," Michel wrote.

Similar statements were made by President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Earlier on Sunday, the Globo TV channel reported that supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police in the country's capital and broke into the National Congress (Parliament) and other state institutions. The few security guards at the empty sites on Sunday were unable to rebuff the protesters who did not recognize the results of the October presidential election. According to the channel, the police used tear gas.

Socialist Lula da Silva took office as President of Brazil on January 1, defeating Bolsonaro in the second round of elections. The gap between them was 2.1 million votes. The conservative did not admit defeat, and his supporters massively took to the streets and to the garrisons of the armed forces demanding that Lula da Silva not take office. At the end of December 2022, Bolsonaro left for the United States.