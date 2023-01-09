Erdogan says Turkey will supply Russian grain to poorest African states

ANKARA, January 9. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed the plans to supply grain from Russia through the republic’s territory to the poorest African states, according to statements made at a meeting with women’s organizations in Antalya broadcast by Turkey’s TRT TV channel on Sunday.

"Mr. [President of Russia Vladimir] Putin says: ‘We are ready to supply grain free, whereas you deliver it to the poorest African states.’ We reply that we are ready to take the grain, process it into flour and supply it later to African states," Erdogan said, adding that from 44% to 46% of agriculture products are currently delivered from Ukrainian ports to European countries instead of states that need them. "We will be actively working for supplying agriculture products via the grain corridor to the poorest African states," he added.

The Turkish leader discussed the issue of Russian grain supplies to Africa on January 5 during a telephone conversation with Putin. Earlier, Erdogan said that 14% of the total volume of agriculture products had been supplied to African states within the framework of the implementation of the grain deal.

The agreements on the export of food from Ukraine were concluded on July 22 for a period of 120 days. One of the agreements regulating grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny was initially valid until November 19. The deal was extended for another 120 days on November 17. The Russian Foreign Ministry explained that the accord was extended automatically due to the absence of objections from the parties involved (Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Nations).