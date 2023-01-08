Biden prepares to start 2024 reelection campaign - report

WASHINGTON, January 8. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden is preparing to start his reelection campaign for the next presidential vote in 2024, the Hill reported on Saturday.

The US president and his advisers are working on details of the future campaign and Biden could make his intention to run for another term at the White House public in the next few weeks, likely in February, according to the report. A more formal announcement could follow in April, the newspaper said.

"I think it’s all about timing at this point," one Biden ally told the Hill. "It seems like he’s all in. It’s not really ‘if’ he runs anymore."

The intention to run for a second term started to crystallize even as some Democrats continue to doubt whether Biden will make that move, mainly because of his advanced age, the report said. He turned 80 in November.

Biden spent time with his family in St. Croix over the holidays discussing his next steps for another bid, the Hill reported.

White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier that the president would discuss his bid with the family and make a decision at the start of 2023.