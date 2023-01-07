No mention of Ukraine among priorities of US House of Representatives

WASHINGTON, January 7. /TASS/. Republican Kevin McCarthy who was elected as the new speaker of the US House of Representatives early on Saturday announced the priorities of the lower chamber of the US Congress without mentioning the situation in Ukraine or the support for the Kiev regime.

"Two months ago, you voted for a new direction for our country. You embraced our Commitment to America. And now, we are going to keep our commitment to you," he said on Saturday.

According to McCarthy, this involves a commitment to a strong economy, a safe and free nation and an accountable government.

Among main priorities, he also listed counteracting illegal immigration through the Mexican border and competing with China. That said, the House speaker has not mentioned the situation in Ukraine or providing funds to Kiev.

Kevin McCarthy, the Republican Party leader in the House of Representatives, was elected as the house speaker in the 15th vote early on Saturday. Last November, he asserted that the Republicans in the US House of Representatives would resist unlimited and unjustified financial aid to Ukraine.