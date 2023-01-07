Lukashenko says Belarusians support Russians, remember Ukrainians that need help

MINSK, January 7. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday said Belarusians support their Russian brothers and also remember Ukrainians that had to leave their homes and need help.

"Not only we help our Russian brothers, the Russians, which I have never hidden. And my visit yesterday to the military servicemen, Russian servicemen, says that we have supported and are supporting our brothers. But we also don’t forget the Ukrainians," the presidential press service quoted him as saying while visiting a temple on Christmas. "About 10,000 people that fled the war found permanent housing and refuge in our country last year."

Lukashenko said he will do his best for Belarus to live in peace and quiet, and for Belarusians "to spend their days in warmth and quiet, surrounded by their families, and remember the great and valuable thing called peace."

The president on Christmas lit a candle in the Temple of Saint John of Shanghai and San Francisco in Minsk.