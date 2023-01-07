Turkmen President Berdimuhamedov extends invitation to China’s Xi Jinping

ASHGABAD, January 7. /TASS/. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has extended an official invitation to Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit Turkmenistan, Neutral Turkmenistan daily reported on Saturday following talks between the two leaders.

According to the daily, the invitation has been accepted and the terms of the meeting would be agreed upon later via diplomatic channels.

China Central Television reported on Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Turkmen counterpart Berdimuhamedov agreed to boost relations between the two countries to a comprehensive strategic partnership level.

According to the Chinese broadcaster, the decision was made during talks organized at Beijing's Great Hall of the People (the Parliament). The leaders of the two countries announced that the China-Turkmenistan relations have been levelled up to a comprehensive strategic partnership.