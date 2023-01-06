Turkey to continue efforts to start talks on Ukraine — official

ANKARA, January 6. /TASS/. Turkish authorities do not rule out the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis in the coming months, so they will make intensive efforts to resolve it through negotiations, Ibrahim Kalin, a chief adviser and spokesman for the Turkish president, said on Twitter on Friday.

He noted that the fighting in Ukraine may intensify in the near future, and in this regard, "Turkey will continue to make active efforts to start the negotiation process in all directions, from ceasefire to prisoner swap, from grain supplies to nuclear security."

This is how Kalin commented on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Thursday telephone talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky. During the talks, Erdogan reiterated Ankara's readiness to mediate in the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.