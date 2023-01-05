Ukraine to decide on ceasefire, US Department of State says

WASHINGTON, January 6. /TASS/. Ukraine will decide on its own whether to stop fire in response to the Orthodox Christmas ceasefire announced by Russia, Spokesman of the US Department of State Ned Price said.

"These are decisions that Ukraine will have to make. I can tell you we've been in close contact with our Ukrainian partners over the course of today. You've heard senior Ukrainian officials already offer their opinion. Unsurprisingly, the opinions that they've offered publicly are complementary to what I have just said here," Price said. "I expect you'll hear more from senior Ukrainian officials including in the coming hours about how they interpret this how they intend to respond to this. But at the end of the day, I think we see this in precisely the same way," he noted.

The Russian Armed Forces will introduce the ceasefire along the entire combat engagement line in the special military operation zone in Ukraine from noon Moscow time on January 6 until midnight on January 7. Ukrainian authorities negatively reacted to the Christmas ceasefire initiative.