Kiev does not perceive Russia’s ceasefire proposal as serious — top diplomat

KIEV, January 5. /TASS/. The Kiev regime does not view Russian President Vladimir Putin’s suggestion to declare a temporary Christmas ceasefire in the zone of the special military operation as serious, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Thursday.

"[Ukrainian] President [Vladimir Zelensky] has proposed a clear Peace Formula of ten steps. <...> Their [Russia’s] current "unilateral ceasefire" cannot and should not be taken seriously," he wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, the Russian leader instructed to declare a ceasefire along the entire line of combat engagement in the zone of the special military operation from 12:00 on January 6 until 24:00 on January 7. Additionally, he urged the Ukrainian side to introduce a ceasefire so that civilians may attend Christmas services. Later, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu ordered a 36-hour ceasefire beginning at 12:00 on January 6.