Erdogan says planning to discuss Russia-Ukraine relations, grain deal with Zelensky

ANKARA, January 5. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was planning to discuss relations between Russia and Ukraine and the implementation of the grain deal in a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky later on Thursday.

"This morning, I talked with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Later today, I will have a conversation with Zelensky. We will discuss how we could put relations between Russia and Ukraine on a softer basis and the implementation of grain corridor agreements," Erdogan said at a meeting with regional representatives of his ruling Justice and Development Party.