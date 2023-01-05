Armenia’s PM calls for sending international fact-finding mission to Lachin Corridor

YEREVAN, January 5. /TASS/. Armenia is calling on the international community to send an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin Corridor, which has been blocked by Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a government meeting on Thursday.

"The continued blockade of the Lachin Corridor makes sending an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin Corridor ever more important," he said, urging persistent efforts toward this.

According to the Armenian premier, Yerevan expects more substantive steps from the international community, "including from Russia as a permanent UN Security Council member, whose peacekeepers are deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh," to unblock the Lachin Corridor.

The Lachin Corridor is the only route connecting Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh. On December 12, 2022, a group of Azerbaijani nationals, who posed as environmental activists, blocked the Lachin Corridor, where a Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed. Baku has claimed that the protest is not aimed at blocking any road and that civilian vehicles can freely move in both directions.

Yerevan viewed this as a provocation by Baku, aimed at causing a humanitarian catastrophe in the unrecognized republic. Pashinyan told a government meeting that the blockade had led to food shortage in Nagorno-Karabakh. On December 14, Armenia asked the European Court of Human Rights to demand that Azerbaijan unblock the Lachin Corridor.