Moldovan president says hopes her country will be admitted to EU before end of decade

CHISINAU, January 5. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Wednesday that she is convinced that her country will be admitted to the European Union before the end of the current decade.

"I think that Moldova must be part of the European Union in the coming years - by the end of this decade. It may happen if we make efforts, if all of us work, with each of us doing his or her job, to make our striving come true," she said in an interview with a local television channel.

According to Sandu, the accession to the European Union will open up more possibilities for the country’s economic development and will enhance its security.

Ukraine and Moldova were granted the status of candidate for the EU membership at a EU summit in Brussels on June 23, 2022. However, the unrecognized republic of Transnistria and the Gagauz autonomy voiced criticism of this decision, saying it was passed without consultations with the people.

The candidate status is step one on the path toward EU membership. Candidates are supposed to meet a number of requirements, including reforms, to begin talks on the admission to the EU. The first meeting of Moldova’s commission on the European integration was held in October 2022. It was acknowledged back then that the authorities were unable to implement more than 35 conditions set by the EU last year in due time.