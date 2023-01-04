Serbian president anticipates that 2023 will be much more difficult for Europe than 2022

BELGRADE, January 5. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday that he expects the situation in Europe and in the world to further aggravate in 2023.

"I expect that the year 2023 will be more, much more difficult on the European and global levels than 2022," he told an annual news conference.

"The United States is nearing a recession," he noted. "China’s growth is slowing down. Europe is nearing a recession."

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva said earlier that China’s growth rate in 2022 may be equal or even lower than the average global GDP for the first time in the past 40 years.

According to Britain’s Financial Times, Europe may face blackouts due to the cold weather in the coming months but power outage are more probable next winter because of problems with storing gas at European facilities in the absence of gas from Russia.