Serbia to remain steadfast on Kosovo despite West’s pressure — Vucic

BELGRADE, January 5. /TASS/. Serbia will not change its position on Kosovo despite pressure from the West, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said at his annual press conference on Wednesday.

"We will keep on fighting. We will always seek peace with the Albanians, we will always want compliance with all the agreements we signed. We do not get away from any of the six agreements we have signed," Vucic said. "They, both the Albanians and the international community, are getting away from all the six ones and they do not respect any of them."

"We will keep on fighting. Everyone will carry on with their jobs. They [will go on with] blackmail and threats, and we will be preserving our freedom and independence, our Serbia," Vucic stressed.