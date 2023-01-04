Turkey may broaden scope of joint patrols with Russia in Syria — defense minister

ANKARA, January 4. /TASS/. Joint patrolling of Turkey and Russia in Syria may be expanded, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday, commenting on the trilateral talks between defense agencies held in Moscow in late December.

"We carry out a very clear policy and we always say that we respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our neighbors. Our sole goal is to protect our country and its people, and to eliminate the terrorists who attack it. The recent negotiations will be continued, as there is an agreement on this issue. The process will be continued while joint patrols and further meetings of specialists will be conducted and expanded," said the Turkish defense ministry, as quoted by the TRT television channel.

Akar added that Turkey supports the safe return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

"We want the process of [returning] the refugees Turkey hosts to be voluntary and secure," he noted.