US President to discuss North Korea, Ukraine with Japanese PM in Washington on January 13

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden intends to welcome Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on January 13 to discuss Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, as well as North Korea’s nuclear and missile developments, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan to the White House on Friday, January 13th to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people. Over the past year, the two leaders have worked closely together to modernize the U.S.-Japan Alliance, expand our cooperation on key issues from climate change to critical technologies including through the Quad, and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific," the press service said.

According to the statement, Biden and Kishida will discuss "a range of regional and global issues" including North Korea’s "unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs", Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, and "maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait". "President Biden will reiterate his full support for Japan’s recently released National Security Strategy, its presidency of the G7, and its term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council," the press service said.

The parties also plan to determine the course for their partnership in the coming year, the statement said.