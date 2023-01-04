US House speaker not elected on third ballot — TV

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. The speaker of the US House of Representatives has not been elected in the third round of voting and the meeting was postponed until Wednesday, according to a livestream on the C-SPAN TV Channel.

Hakeem Jeffries from the Democratic Party had 212 votes, while Republican Kevin McCarthy received just 202 votes. In total, 218 votes are needed to win the election.

The most recent situation when the House speaker could not be elected on the first ballot occurred 100 years ago - in 1923. The voting procedure will continue until one of the candidates gets the required number of votes. The House of Representatives will resume the meeting at noon local time [20:00 pm Moscow time].