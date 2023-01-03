Start commission meeting time not determined yet — US Department of State

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. The United States hopes that the new date for the meeting of the US-Russian bilateral consultative commission on the START treaty will be fixed but believes this depends on Moscow, Spokesman of the US Department of State Ned Price said at the briefing.

"We believe that lines of communication and channels of communication are important. Especially so when it comes to issues of strategic stability and we hope to see this rescheduled but ultimately that's going to be a question for Russia," Price said, answering a question about plans for the meeting.

The meeting of the Commission was initially scheduled to take place in Cairo from November 29 to December 6, 2022. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on the eve of the meeting that it had been postponed until a later date.