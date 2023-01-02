Turkey to go ahead with efforts for peace settlement in Ukraine – Erdogan’s spokesman

ANKARA, January 3. /TASS/. Turkey will continue to exert efforts in a bid to resolve the Ukrainian crisis at the negotiating table and in this matter, it will adhere to a policy that takes into account its national interests, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin has said.

"The price <...> is being paid not only by the warring parties, but by all of us together. Based on this, we, as before, will continue to exert efforts for the sake of achieving a just peace through talks," he said in an interview with Kriter magazine.

"From the very beginning <...> [of Russia’s special operation] we have adhered to a policy of respecting the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of Ukraine and solving the problem through diplomacy and preventing it from going out of control. By providing large-scale support to Ukraine in many areas, we are simultaneously developing interaction and dialogue with Russia in line with our national interests," Kalin added.

For this reason, Kalin stressed, Ankara has not joined the unilateral sanctions against Russia.

"Turkey maintains a dialogue with Russia and Ukraine at the highest level. Both countries have confidence in it. Thanks to our policy, the first concrete results were achieved in the negotiation process and then on the issue of a grain corridor and the exchange of prisoners," he said.