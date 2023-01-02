Turkey may bring date of elections forward, ruling party says

ANKARA, January 2. /TASS/. Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections, currently slated for June 18, may be brought a little forward, Omer Celik, the spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development party, announced on Monday.

"We have the will to hold these elections on June 18. But the situation is currently being assessed over certain problems that may arise, for that will be a period when our citizens travel abroad," A Haber television quoted Celik as saying.

However, the politician said, any potential bringing of the date of the voting forward will not be a decision that could be viewed as holding early polls. "The assessments [of moving the date forward] that we are currently conducting are not in the context of early elections," Celik said. No final decision has yet been made on the issue, he added.