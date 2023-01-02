Zelensky seeks 'to go ahead' before West gets tired of funding Kiev – expert

NEW YORK, January 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky seeks to "get Russia out" of his country before the West gets tired of the conflict, Former Special Assistant for National Security to US President George W. Bush Michael Allen told Fox News.

"I think that Zelensky knows that he has to keep his foot on the gas in order to go ahead and get Russia out of his territory before the West gets tired of funding his campaign," he pointed out.

According to the expert, Zelensky "wants to signal especially to the Europeans that he’s willing to do peace talks eventually" to avoid criticism over a prolonged conflict.

This is why Zelensky suggested "a peace summit," Allen added.