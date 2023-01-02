Israel Defense Forces mum on strikes against Syria

TEL AVIV, January 2. /TASS/. A spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces refused to comment on mass media reports about Israeli missile strikes in the area of Damascus in Syria.

"We do not comment on reports in foreign mass media," the spokesperson told TASS by phone.

Syria’s air defense aids opened fire on Monday against air targets over the southern part of Damascus, the Al Ekhbariya TV Channel said earlier.

This is the first attack in Syria, with mass media resting responsibility for it on Israel, from the time when the new cabinet headed by Benjamin Netanyahu had come to power in late December 2022, the Israel-based Kan radio station said.