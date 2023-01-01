India, Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear facilities

NEW DELHI, January 1. /TASS/. India and Pakistan have exchanged the lists of their nuclear facilities, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

"India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan," the statement reads.

"The agreement, which was signed on December 31, 1988, and entered into force on January 27, 1991, provides inter alia, that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every calendar year. This is the 32nd consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992," the ministry added.