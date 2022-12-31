Serbian president predicts reaching peace in Ukraine will take some time

BELGRADE, December 31. /TASS/. Peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved soon, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told the Prva TV channel.

"Regarding this conflict itself, I don't believe that peace will follow soon, because peace can be achieved when it is clear that one side is losing and will have to accept its defeat. Two or three months ago it was obvious that the West was in a winning euphoria, that they thought they would break Russia easily, just as Russia was in euphoria six months ago thinking it would break Ukraine easily. Now everything is in a kind of stalemate in which the initiative is minimally on the side of the Russian Federation. However, it is not easy to assess the situation in the long run, especially since the Western economy is incomparably stronger than the Russian economy. Russia is fighting better than it did in the beginning, they have learned a lesson, they have serious commanders, and today they are fighting incomparably better than six to nine months ago," the Serbian leader said.

Vucic added that it was difficult to predict anything and that this was "bad news for Serbia," because it would put more and more pressure on Belgrade to take "the Kosovo precedent out of Moscow's hands.".