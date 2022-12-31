Missile launches point to ’destabilizing impact’ of Pyongyang's programs — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, December 31. /TASS/. North Korea's ballistic missile launches posed no direct threat to the United States and its allies in the region, but point to the ‘destabilizing impact’ of Pyongyang's military program, the US Army Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) said in a statement.

"We are aware of the ballistic missile launches and are consulting closely with our allies and partners. While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launches highlight the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs," the document noted. The command reiterated that "the US commitments to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad."

The Kyodo news agency earlier reported, citing the Japanese Defense Ministry, that North Korea launched three short-range ballistic missiles that fell into the sea, flying 350 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers. According to the ministry, the impact area was outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. The missiles or their debris did not damage aircraft or ships. According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the missiles were launched from the North Hwanghae Province towards the Sea of Japan.

The current launch was the 37th in 2022. Pyongyang is hosting a plenum of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivered a three-day "historic report," setting goals for strengthening defense capabilities in 2023.