Damage to ZNPP’s backup power line to have no impact on plant’s operation — Rosenergoatom

MELITOPOL, December 30. /TASS/. The damage to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant’s backup power line will not affect the plant’s operation, since its second line is operational, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company, said on Friday.

"The 330kV line has been damaged, the 750kV line is operational," he told TASS. "The second line is operating, the damage will have no effect on the plant’s operation."

According to Karchaa, right now it is difficult to say how gravely the plant has been damaged. "From the point of view of safety and insurance, of course, a reserve line is needed. The power supply must be restored via this line in any case," he added.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said earlier that the ZNPP’s backup power line was disconnected on Thursday after a shelling attack. He also said that he "is continuing his consultations with Ukraine and Russia aimed at agreeing and implementing a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP as soon as possible."

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in the city of Energodar, has a capacity of 6 GW and is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Russian forces took control of the plant in March 2022 and ever since, the Ukrainian army has been periodically shelling its territory, as well as Energodar’s residential quarters with the use of drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers.