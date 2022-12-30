China’s new top diplomat pledges to fight for universal peace, development

BEIJING, December 30. /TASS/. China’s new Foreign Minister Qin Gang pledged on Friday that he will do his best to fight for peace and development on the entire planet.

"On behalf of all the Chinese foreign ministry’s employees I express my sincere respect and best wishes to you," he said in an address posted on the Chinese foreign ministry’s website. "We will firmly advocate for peace on the entire planet, and promote universal development in accordance with the strategic task of diplomacy."

He pledged to spare no effort to form a "world community united by a shared destiny." "We will defend China’s state sovereignty, interests of its security and development," she stressed.

China, in his words, will promote universal peaceful development, and will counter global challenges, "using China’s wisdom and strength." "I hope you will continue to support China’s diplomacy," he added.

China’s central television reported earlier that the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress made a decision to appoint Qin Gang the country’s foreign minister to replace Wang Yi, who has been the Chinese top diplomat since 2013.