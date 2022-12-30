China, Russia to keep strategic focus on bilateral cooperation — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, December 30. /TASS/. China and Russia should jointly maintain a bilateral strategic focus on cooperation amid the unstable international environment, President of China Xi Jinping said on Friday during a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In the face of an increasingly unpredictable and unstable situation in the world, China and Russia should firmly follow the course set from the start in bilateral cooperation, keeping the existing strategic focus," Xi Jinping said, cited by CCTV.

Beijing and Moscow are maintaining close interregional relations, strengthening bilateral cultural and humanitarian ties on a going basis, including on an interpersonal level, the Chinese President said. The two countries should continue to make active efforts to strengthen partner relations, he noted.

"We should help make the global situation more stable," Xi Jinping added.