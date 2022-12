MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. As many as 1,420 coronavirus cases were recorded in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,299,120, according to the data published on the Stopcoronavirus portal on Friday.

Moscow reported 1,661 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. The city’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.09%.

Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 1,659 to 3,104,510 in the past day and the death toll increased by 13 to 47,463.