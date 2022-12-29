Transnistrian settlement must not obstruct Moldova’s EU integration, Maia Sandu says

CHISINAU, December 30. /TASS/. The settlement of the Transnistrian conflict must not prevent Moldova’s course on EU integration, President Maia Sandu said in an interview for Moldovan TV, answering a reporter’s question in the government has a plan for resolution of the conflict.

"There is no new plan. […] We point out the principal moments of this resolution: peaceful resolution of the Dniester conflict, and compliance of territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of Moldova. It must result in a functioning state; our state today is weak, and the resolution must not weaken it even further or become an obstruction for European integration," Sandu said.

She added that preconditions for resolution of the conflict may emerge once the conflict in Ukraine is over.

"We hope that Ukraine’s swift victory may create new preconditions in the Transnistria process," Sandu said, noting that changes "may be both positive and negative."

The "5+2" format (Moldova, Transnistria, OSCE, Russia, Ukraine and observers from the US and the EU) talks have been stalling for several years already. The last "5+2" meeting took place in 2019, after which the process was suspended. Initially, it was justified by political instability in Moldova; the relations between the two banks of Dniester cooled even further after the election of Sandu, who made a number of harsh statements towards Transnistria and said that she has no intention to meet with the leadership of the unrecognized republic. Recently, Transnistrian leader Vadim Krasnoselsky sent a letter to the international mediators, in which he accused Chisinau of economic pressure and refusal to implement previously achieved agreements.