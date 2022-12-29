Kiev does not deny that S-300 missile that fell in Belarus could be Ukrainian

KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces do not deny that the S-300 air defense missile that fell in Belarus could be Ukrainian, says Ukrainian air force command spokesman Yuri Ignat.

"Such things are possible. We cannot rule them out. We know examples in neighboring states - some fragments may indeed fall there," he said on Ukrainian TV Thursday.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry published a commentary on its website, stating its readiness to carry out an "objective investigation of the incident that took place over Belarus on December 29." The Ministry added that it is ready to invite experts, but only from states that do not support Russia "in any form," as Kiev sees it.

The S-300 air defense missile was downed by Belarusian air defenses after it entered Belarusian airspace at about 10:00. Fragments of the missile fell near the village of Gorbakha, Brest Region.

It is not the first time that a Ukrainian air defense missile fell in a neighboring state. On November 15, a missile fell in the settlement of Przewodow in eastern Poland, killing two. Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Polish authorities determined that the fallen missile belonge to Ukrainian air defense forces.

In October, missile fragments fell in the settlement of Naslavcea in Moldova. Moldovan media published several photos, noting that the discovered missile fragments are identical to Ukrainian S-300 missiles.