KFOR calls to promptly disassemble barricades in Kosovo and Metohija

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The international NATO mission in Kosovo and Metohija (KFOR) called to promptly and safely disassemble the barricades in the northern part of the region.

"#KFOR welcomes last night’s decision to remove the barricades in the north of #Kosovo. The removal of the barricades has to be done quickly, in a safe and secure way, avoiding any kind of incidents or risks," the mission said on its Twitter account.

Earlier on Wednesday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after a meeting with representatives of Kosovo and Metohija that disassembling of barricades will begin on December 29 and it will take between 24 and 48 hours.

The situation in Kosovo and Metohija escalated abruptly on December 6, when the regional special forces, accompanied by patrols of the EU mission to Kosovo, started capturing electoral commissions in the northern part of Kosovo and Metohija. The Serb population organized itself and pushed the Kosovars back past the River Ibar. On December 8, some 350 Kosovan police invaded the Serb-populated north of the autonomous region on armored vehicles and blocked the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica. On December 10, the Kosovo police arrested a Serb ex-policeman Dejan Pantic under a contrived pretext. In response, the Serb population blocked highways in several settlements with barricades.