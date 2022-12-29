No measures against Ukrainian diplomats discussed following missile incident — Minsk

MINSK, December 29. /TASS/. The Belarusian authorities have not discussed with the Ukrainian side any possible measures against Ukrainian diplomats due to the incident involving Ukraine’s S-300 missile, which the Belarusian air defenses shot down in the country’s airspace on Thursday, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told the media.

"This question should be addressed to the Ukrainian ambassador. This issue has not been discussed," Glaz said, when asked whether Ukrainian diplomats would stay in Belarus after the missile incident.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said that he currently had no information about the causes and circumstances of the incident. He left unanswered the question of whether the incident was a deliberate provocation or the result of an accident.

A missile launched with an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system from the territory of Ukraine was shot down at about 10:00 on Thursday morning by the Belarusian air defense shortly after entering the Belarusian airspace. Its fragments fell near the village of Gorbakha, the Ivanovo district of the Brest region. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was immediately informed about the incident.