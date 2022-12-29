Minsk demands that Kiev punish those who are responsible for missile incident

MINSK, December 29. /TASS/. Belarus is demanding that Ukraine punish the people that are responsible for the incident when Belarusian air defenses on Thursday had to shoot down in the country’s air space a Ukrainian S-300 air defense missile, Anatoly Glaz, a spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

"We have demanded that the Ukrainian side conduct a thorough investigation of all the circumstances around the launch of the said missile and take exhaustive measures to prevent a future repetition of similar incidents, which could lead to catastrophic consequences," he said.

The demands were made to Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus Igor Kizim who was summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry on Thursday. A decisive protest was announced to the ambassador over the incident.

An S-300 air defense missile that was fired from Ukraine was later shot down by Belarusian air defenses at about 10 am on Thursday. Its debris fell near the village of Gorbakha in the Brest Region. The incident was immediately reported to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.