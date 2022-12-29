MFA says actions of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorny Karabakh merit high praise

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday said the actions of the Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorny Karabakh merit high praise as it remains a guarantor of security in the region.

"We have helped with the comprehensive normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the unblocking of transportation routes between them, the delimitation of the border, the agreement on a peace treaty, and the resolution of humanitarian issues. High praise should be given to the actions of Russian peacekeepers who continue to guarantee security in the region," the ministry said in a report on the main foreign policy accomplishments in 2022, published on the ministry’s website.

The ministry said Russian diplomacy made considerable efforts in 2022 toward the peaceful settlement of international conflicts.

"We have helped with the stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan. We have promoted a comprehensive approach toward the Syrian situation, including as part of the Astana format," the ministry said.