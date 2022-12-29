Turkish top diplomat commends Moscow’s ‘useful’ trilateral meeting on Syria

ANKARA, December 29. /TASS/. The December 28 trilateral meeting on Syria in Moscow was useful from the standpoint of reaching a compromise on the roadmap to settle the situation, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"I can say that it was a useful meeting," Turkey’s Hurriyet daily quoted Cavusoglu as saying. "We believe that contacts with the regime [of Syrian President Bashar Assad] are important to achieve a lasting peace and a political solution."

"Such cooperation is important in view of reaching a compromise between the regime and [Syria’s] moderate opposition," the Turkish top diplomat added.

Cavusoglu noted that for the next round of talks "it is necessary to schedule a meeting at the level of the foreign ministers."

"There is no exact date as of yet for such a meeting, and there is no clear date for similar talks between the countries’ leaders yet either," he said. "However, January is still early for such a meeting, and even for negotiations [at the level of foreign ministers]."

At the same time, the Turkish top diplomat stressed that Ankara "would continue with its resolute fight against terrorism in Syria."

"Our current interaction with the [Syrian] regime, including direct and indirect relations, will not hinder us from continuing our fight [against terrorism]," Cavusoglu added.

The defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held a trilateral meeting in Moscow on December 28, discussing the Syrian crisis, the refugee issue and joint efforts to combat terrorist groups. The Russian Defense Ministry specified that the parties had emphasized the need to maintain dialogue to continue efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria and the region in general.

The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that following the meeting, the sides hailed the constructive nature of the dialogue in this format and the need to keep at it in order to stabilize the situation in Syria as well as in the region.

On November 24, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar held a telephone conversation which touched upon the situation in northern Syria and the implementation of the grain deal.