Turkish, Syrian top brass pledge to continue communication soon

ANKARA, December 29. /TASS/. Turkish and Syrian defense officials will hold more meetings in the next few days, Turkey’s defense chief Hulusi Akar said following yesterday’s Moscow talks with his Syrian counterpart Ali Mahmoud Abbas.

"We expect that the work to be conducted in the next few days would make a major contribution to ensuring peace and stability in the region and in Syria," TRT TV quoted the Turkish defense minister as saying.

The Turkish and Syrian defense bosses held a meeting, their first in 11 years, in Moscow on Wednesday. The trilateral talks also involved Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

According to Akar, the Moscow meeting was centered on counteracting terrorism. "We emphasized that we respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty rights of our neighbors, including Syria and Iraq, and that our sole aim is the fight against terrorism," the Turkish defense minister clarified. The PKK and its Syrian branches as well as the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) posed a key threat to Turkey, he added. The Syrian problem should be resolved within the framework of Resolution 2254 of the United Nations Security Council, Akar insisted. "Following the talks, an agreement was reached to continue the tripartite meetings. Our desire is for peace, tranquility and stability to come to this region as soon as possible, and for this, we stand ready to make the necessary contributions," Turkey’s defense chief assured.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier hinted at a potential meeting between the defense ministers of Turkey and Syria. He told reporters on December 15 that he had suggested to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that a trilateral meeting be held with Syrian leader Bashar Assad. The summit, he said, should be preceded by negotiations between intelligence officials as well as their defense and foreign ministers.

Following the August 5 talks in Sochi between Erdogan and Putin, Turkish media outlets reported that there was a possibility of establishing direct contact between Erdogan and Assad. Ankara stated that such talks have not yet been planned. On October 6, following the Prague summit of the European Political Community, the Turkish leader said that an in-person meeting with the Syrian president was out of the question. Later, he said that such a meeting was possible when "the time is right".