Talks between Syrian, Turkish defense chiefs pave way for presidential summit – expert

BEIRUT, December 29. /TASS/. The meeting between the defense ministers of Syria and Turkey that took place in Moscow on Wednesday will pave the way for more communication, Lebanese analyst Nidal Sabi told TASS.

"The talks that the Syrian and Turkish defense ministers, Ali [Mahmoud] Abbas and Hulusi Akar, held after a 12-year hiatus, marked a historic breakthrough in relations between the two countries," he pointed out. "The resumption of dialogue between the two countries’ defense ministers paves the way for a high-level meeting between Presidents Bashar al-Assad [of Syria] and Recep Tayyip Erdogan [of Turkey] in the near future," the expert added.

"Developments in this direction became possible through the enormous efforts by Russia and its President Vladimir Putin," Sabi added.

"Clearly, certain contradictions remain between Damascus and Ankara but the most important thing is that they are ready to move forward and overcome those disagreements," he noted, adding: "There has been a shift in the balance of power that will have a positive impact on the overall situation in the region."

Sabi expects a lot of activities on the Syrian-Turkish track to take place in the next six months. "The United States and the West, who have been strangling Damascus with sanctions since 2011, clearly imagined a completely different ending. They are unlikely to approve of Turkey’s step to meet the Assad government halfway but in this case, history has decided against their plans," the expert emphasized.

The defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey earlier held a trilateral meeting in Moscow, discussing the Syrian crisis, the refugee issue and joint efforts to combat terrorist groups. The Russian Defense Ministry specified that the parties had emphasized the need to maintain dialogue to continue efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria and the region in general.