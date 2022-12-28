Removal of barricades in northern Kosovo to begin on December 29 – Serbian president

BELGRADE, December 29. /TASS/. The removal of barricades in northern Kosovo and Metohija will begin on December 29 and will take 24 to 48 hours, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

"The removal of barricades will begin early tomorrow morning. It’s not easy and can’t be done in a couple of hours. The barricades will be removed in 24 to 48 hours though a lack of trust in Pristina is still there," he said following a meeting with representatives of Kosovo and Metohija in the city of Raska.

Tensions in Kosovo spiraled on December 6, when special forces of this unrecognized territorial entity, accompanied by patrols from the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX), began to seize the premises of election commissions in northern Kosovo and Metohija. The Serbian population spontaneously organized resistance to the Kosovars, who fled across the Ibar River. On December 8, about 350 police officers from Kosovo entered the Serb-populated north of the province in armored vehicles and blocked the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica. On December 10, Kosovo police in Kosovska Mitrovica arrested Dejan Pantic, a former Serb police officer. In response, the Serbian population took to the streets to protest and blocked the roads in several communities. The Kosovo authorities put their armed forces on full combat alert on December 26. In response, Serbia ordered the full combat readiness of its security forces.