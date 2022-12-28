Turkish, Syrian defense chiefs meet in Moscow for first time in 11 years – TV

ANKARA, December 29. /TASS/. The talks that the defense ministers of Turkey and Syria held in Moscow on Wednesday marked the first meeting between the two countries' defense chiefs in 11 years, Turkey’s TRT TV channel reported.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement following the meeting that the parties had discussed the Syrian crisis, the refugee issue and joint efforts to combat terrorist organizations in Syria. "The talks took place in a constructive atmosphere with the parties speaking out in favor of maintaining trilateral contact in order to ensure stability in Syria and the region," the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Twitter, adding that the meeting had also involved Head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on December 15 that he had suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin host a trilateral meeting involving Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, adding that the summit should be preceded by a meeting between officials from intelligence agencies, defense and foreign ministries.

Turkish media outlets reported after the August 5 meeting between Erdogan and Putin that Ankara was considering the possibility of establishing direct contact between the Turkish and Syrian leaders. The Turkish authorities said in this regard that there were currently no such plans. Erdogan said following a European Political Community summit on October 6 that his personal meeting with Assad was out of the question at the moment. He added later that he could meet with the Syrian president "when the time is ripe.".