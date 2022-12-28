Over 7.89mln Ukrainian refugees arrive in European countries since Feb 24 – UN

GENEVA, December 29. /TASS/. A total of 7,896,825 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in European countries since Russia launched its special military operation, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Wednesday.

According to the information available to the UNHCR, the number has increased by 33,486 in the past week.

The UNHCR said that between February 24 and December 27, the biggest number of 2,852,395 people sought refuge in Russia. It is followed by Poland (1,546,354), Germany (1,021,667), the Czech Republic (474,731), Italy (173,231), Spain (160,287), the UK (152,200), Bulgaria (148,451), France (118,994), Romania (106,629), Slovakia (105,370) and Moldova (100,494). The figure does not exceed 100,000 people in other states. As many as 4,885,650 refugees are included in national temporary protection and support programs.

According to the UNHCR, 16,867,334 people have arrived in neighboring countries from Ukraine since February 24. At the same time, 8,952,486 people crossed the border into Ukraine.