Ukraine’s top energy company says deficit of country’s power grid grows

KIEV, December 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian power engineers on Wednesday recorded an increase in the capacity deficit in the country's power grid, which is due to the shutdown of power units at some power plants, the Ukrainian operator Ukrenergo reported.

"As of December 28, the power deficit in the grid has increased. This is due to the shutdown of some power plant units, triggered by the shelling of gas infrastructure in the eastern region," the company said in a message on its Telegram channel.

The company clarified that the relatively warm weather for the fourth day in a row at night in Ukraine allowed not apply restrictions on consumption, however, it was not yet possible to meet all the needs. "In this regard, consumption limits have been communicated to all regions, the excess of which leads to the need to apply emergency shutdowns," the Ukrenergo press service said.

Ukrainian officials say half of the country’s power infrastructure has been damaged. On December 9, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal acknowledged that restrictions on power consumption would remain in force this winter, with all thermal and hydro power plants and 40% of high-voltage facilities damaged to a certain extent across the country.