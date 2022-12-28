Russia records decline in COVID incidence over past two weeks — sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The COVID-19 incidence in Russia has been declining for the second week, dropping by 7.3% in the last seven days, Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) head Anna Popova said on Wednesday.

"We see some seasonal wave, now it is already going away: we record a second week of decline, and this week it is already minus 7.3% compared to the previous week," she said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Popova noted that the situation with coronavirus and influenza in Russia today was manageable. "What we are seeing in the world today and in the Russian Federation in the first place is also the lessons of the past three years and the ability to manage the situation," she added.