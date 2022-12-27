Azerbaijan open for dialogue with Armenia on any platform — top diplomat

BAKU, December 27. /TASS/. Azerbaijan is results-oriented in its talks with Armenia and the platform these talks are held on is not a priority, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Tuesday.

"The Azerbaijani side’s position is that our key goal is that the negotiations are fruitful. And from this point of view, the platform for the talks, although important, is not a priority for us," he said at a news conference on the results of diplomacy in 2022.

He stressed that the Azerbaijani side has always agreed to hold talks on any platform. "We have demonstrated our openness to the process. The only exceptions are those platforms and people that have demonstrated their biases and inability to be neutral and have a fair position. Naturally, such platforms and participants are unacceptable for us," he stressed.

"In general, we don’t rule out bilateral meetings (with the Armenian side - TASS) in the future - it is also possible and we have repeatedly proposed this - or meeting in trilateral or other formats," Bayramov added.