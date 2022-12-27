Hainan takes steps to protect public health amid COVID-19 outbreak

HAIKOU /China/, December 27. /TASS/. Hainan province has taken all possible measures to protect public health amid the rapid spread of COVID-19 across all regions of China over the past few weeks. This was reported by the Hainan Daily newspaper.

The newspaper cited a regional health committee. Together with Hainan's other government agencies, it has organized a steady flow of critical medical supplies and mobilized medical professionals to help people infected with the disease in a timely fashion.

Local authorities stated that, at the same time, they are making strenuous efforts to maintain the sustainable socio-economic development of Hainan's free trade port. "The provincial government has developed a package of strategic measures," said Luo Yu, deputy head of the medical department at the provincial health committee. "A system for distributing medicine has been established with supplies being increased at an accelerated pace."

Hainan's medical facilities at all levels are prepared to promptly treat those infected with the coronavirus, she said. Additional training has been provided to doctors so that they can provide effective treatment around the clock for those infected.

China loosened anti-COVID restrictions in early December, prompting a nationwide spread of the virus. As medical experts note, these are weak strains of COVID-19. The infection has a gentle form with an extremely low risk of a fatal outcome. Against this background, the Chinese government will significantly ease quarantine restrictions for those entering the country starting January 8.