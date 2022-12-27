Taiwan to extend compulsory military service to one year

HONG KONG /XIANGGANG/, December 27. /TASS/. Starting from January 2024, Taiwan will increase the duration of compulsory military training for draftees from four months to one year, Taiwan's regional leader Tsai Ing-wen said at a press conference following a meeting on national security issues on Tuesday.

"The term of compulsory service will be changed to one year beginning on January 1, 2024," Taiwan’s Central News Agency quoted her as saying.

The change was motivated by the necessity to beef up the island’s security amid the "growing threat on the part of continental China." It will affect those born after January 1, 2005. The Taiwanese leader also ordered to increase the conscripts’ monthly salary from 6,510 Taiwan dollars ($212) to 20,320 Taiwan dollars ($661).

Since 1949, all Taiwanese males over 18 have to serve from two to three years in the armed forces. After 2000, the term of service had gradually been reduced, reaching one year in 2008. Under the Kuomintang administration headed by Ma Yingju, (2008-2016), the government gradually ushered in a contractual system in the army and conscripts performing support functions are required to undergo only four months of special training as of 2013: five weeks in a training camp and 11 weeks of field training.

Taiwan, China's largest island, has been governed by its local administration since 1949 but Beijing regards it as one of the country’s indivisible parts and strives for complete reunification. On Monday, China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) held another set of drills in the vicinity of Taiwan sending a record amount of 71 aircraft and drones to the island. Some 47 of them crossed the so-called median line in the Taiwan Strait entering the identification zone of the island’s air defenses.