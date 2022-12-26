Lukashenko expects things to `work out’ in 2023

MINSK, December 26. /TASS/. Next year will be the happiest and most successful year, where everything will work out, according to a forecast from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

When asked how he thinks 2023 will turn out, the Belarusian leader said, "[It will be] the happiest, and the most successful." "Don’t you worry, everything’s going to be alright," the Belta news agency quoted him as saying ahead of an informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg. He also acknowledged his mood was currently ‘so-so‘, but promised to get more cheerful by New Year’s. "I cannot [so far] be more upbeat, but I will be the most upbeat on New Year’s eve," Lukashenko pledged.

At Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative, Commonwealth of Independent States leaders are currently holding an informal summit at the Presidential Library in St. Petersburg to sum up the results of 2022.